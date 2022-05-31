South Range opens it first summer farmers market

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - South Range joins its neighbors in hosting its very own farmers market.

It began its summer schedule on Tuesday, taking place in the baseball field parking area.

This is the first summer farmers market the town has had.

Vendor booths included homemade bagels, Tupperware, vegetables, meat and a knife sharpener.

“Just looking around, with other areas having farmers’ markets, some are a little farther away from here,” said South Range Village Clerk Kristen Archeambeau. “So it makes it a little more convenient for people on this side of the bridge from here to Ontonagon to have access to all the things that farmers markets have to offer.”

The market is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday until August 30, with an exception on July 5.

