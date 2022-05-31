Soul Shop offers faith-based suicide prevention training in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Soul Shop, a faith-based suicide prevention workshop, will be hosted by the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, Messiah Lutheran Church and the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention later this June.

While targeted to pastors and faith community leaders, Soul Shop™ trainings benefit counselors, lay ministry leaders first responders and essentially anyone interested in learning how to effectively minister to suicide. The workshop will be held on Friday, June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette.

“Given that 6% of adults and 17% of adolescents are thinking about suicide and 50% of any congregation is impacted by suicide in some form, this is an issue that the church cannot avoid. Communities of faith have both a theological obligation and a call by God to face this challenge head-on, equipping members to do the same,” said Michelle Snyder, Soul Shop Director.

Soul Shop™ equips leaders to minister to suicide impacts as a regular aspect of their ministries. The workshop includes addressing the primary obstacles to dealing with suicide such as stigma, fear, and shame; statistics/facts about suicide; and how ministries can create a supportive environment while shifting the culture around how people deal with this subject and one another.

Since its development in 2014, Soul Shop has trained thousands nationally and internationally in suicide awareness and has facilitated the development of suicide prevention plans with numerous community teams.

To register for the event or to learn more about the Soul Shop Movement, visit www.soulshopmovement.org/upcoming or call 906-458-6395.

Soul Shop is brought to us by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. AFSP is also sponsoring four other suicide prevention trainings in the UP this summer:

6/23 - Talk Saves Lives in Escanaba

6/24 - Soul Shop in Marquette

6/25 - Hope Grows Here in Marquette

6/27 - Talk Saves Lives in Sault Saint Marie

