The Salvation Army of Marquette County having 2nd annual National Donut Day celebration

Multiple bakeries across Marquette and Delta counties are partnering with the nonprofit to help thank the community
By Matt Price
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County is preparing for a second annual National Donut Day Celebration.

On Friday, the nonprofit and its multiple partners will give out free donuts to the community. Both Huron Mountain Bakery locations, Dunkin’ in Marquette Township, and Donut Connection in Escanaba are all participating.

National Donut Day has been a holiday since 1938. For The Salvation Army, it is all about giving back.

For us, it’s just indicative of the service that we give to the community,” said Cari Detmers, The Salvation Army’s Central U.P. Regional Development Director. “We’re about food, and food goes a long way. And so Donut Day is a really happy thing in The Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army will also be delivering donuts to the Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Free donuts will be handed to the first 200 people who go to the Huron Mountain Bakery location in Marquette and the first 100 at the Ishpeming location. The first 150 customers who stop The Salvation Army’s Family Store in Marquette will receive a gift card for a free donut at Dunkin’ in Marquette Township. And, the first 100 people to stop by The Salvation Army’s Family Store in Escanaba will get a free donut from Donut Connection.

