Remie’s Tavern Owner personally delivers aid to those in need in Ukraine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier this month we brought you the story of Remie’s Tavern in Marquette and their efforts to provide relief to those in need in Ukraine.

They held a pierogi fundraiser earlier this month and were able to personally deliver 32 bags of humanitarian aid last week. Remies’ Owner, Russell Modell, says it was a community effort and gave people a way to provide direct support during a crisis.

“When they see ground-level, grass-roots, local, small business heading up a major effort to travel, literally, halfway across the world to hand-deliver the items, what more gratifying, what more satisfying feeling for people to understand that they are committing to,” Modell said.

The Knights of Columbus assisted Remie’s Tavern with the fundraiser.

