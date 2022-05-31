Part of County Road 545 South in Forsyth Twp. to be closed Wednesday, Thursday

MARQUETTE CO., Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission will be closing County Road 545 South in Forsyth Township approximately one-tenth of a mile north of County Road 456 on Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a culvert replacement.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.