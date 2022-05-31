Advertisement

NMU offering Grief Support Specialist Program

By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is training students on how to handle grief.

The new Grief Support Specialist Program is an 8-week, non-credit certificate program offered through NMU’s continuing education and workforce development. Topics include grief counseling theories, COVID-19 and grief and recovery tools and intervention.

Instructor Douglas Smith said grief support is especially important, considering recent tragedies in Marquette County.

“We have many losses that people have been experiencing, it’s very important that we have tools that we can use to address various issues. That’s what the program at NMU is all about: providing people with tools,” Smith said.

The program evolved from the Grief Specialist Program at UW-Madison. If you would like to sign up for the next course in June, click here.

