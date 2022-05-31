Advertisement

NMU campus changes underway

Jacobetti Complex renovation
Jacobetti Complex renovation(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are around Northern Michigan university this summer, you may notice some changes around campus.

West Hall is coming down, and the Jacobetti Complex is under renovation. NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall said the Jacobetti Complex will be renamed the Career Tech and Engineering Technology Facility.

“The building will become smaller, we’re taking the footprint down to the size we need and we’re really updating the building for the training that happens in this facility,” Hall said.

The hospitality management and cosmetology programs are moving to the Northern Center. Hall said it will provide students with more public exposure.

“Our hospitality students run a small restaurant during the semester, they’ve done that here for years and they’re going to take that to the Northern Center,” Hall said.

According to Hall, the 205,000 square foot Jacobetti Complex will be reduced by 40,000 square feet. The $28 million project is funded by the state and the university.

“For several years we’ve been working on that, and our team put together a great proposal. The state reviewed it, eventually approved it and funded this facility $20 million,” Hall said.

Half of the building will remain open for classes next school year, with completion expected in fall 2023. Meantime, the demolition of West Hall is expected to be completed this July.

“After 57 years of service, it came to a point where the maintenance of the building was so expensive, so it’s been closed for several years and is now being demolished. Short term, we’re looking at parking and maybe other options down the road,” Hall said.

Hall said both projects are much needed changes to campus.

