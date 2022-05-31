L’Anse DDA announces summer concert schedule
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of L’Anse and the Downtown Development Authority announced its free 2022 Lakefront Concert schedule, beginning Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. with the Derrell Syria Project.
The concerts are held in the Lakefront Park at the foot of Broad Street. There is limited seating, so bring a chair or blanket. Meadowbrook Arena will be used in case of inclement weather.
Thursday Night 7 p.m. L’Anse Lakefront Concerts 2022
June 16 - Derrell Syria Project - Reggae/Caribbean/Fun
June 23 - Keweenaw Brewgrass - Bluegrass & Western Swing
June 30 - Adam Carpenter & Upper Hand - Original Frost-Bitten Country
July 7 UP Gumbo - Cajun/Blues/Rock
July 14 - Aura Jamboree Preview
July 21 Chad Borgen & The Collective - Rock&Roll/Country
July 28 - Cathy Bolton - Folk/Country/Light Pop
Aug. 4 - Lightning Ridge - Variety of classics
Aug. 11 - One Voice - Singing your favorite hits
Aug. 18 - Rolling Thunder - Traditional Country and more
Aug. 25 - Jan Arnold & Friends - Country/Blues/Folk
Sept. 1 - Black Pearl - Smooth Jazz/Rock/Country
Sept. 8 - Uncle Floyd - From the 70′s ‘til now
Sept. 15 - Uncle Pete’s All-Star BBQ Blues Band
