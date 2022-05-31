Advertisement

L’Anse DDA announces summer concert schedule

The concerts are held on Thursdays at the Lakefront Park.
The concerts are held on Thursdays at the Lakefront Park.(L'Anse DDA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of L’Anse and the Downtown Development Authority announced its free 2022 Lakefront Concert schedule, beginning Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. with the Derrell Syria Project.

The concerts are held in the Lakefront Park at the foot of Broad Street. There is limited seating, so bring a chair or blanket. Meadowbrook Arena will be used in case of inclement weather.

Thursday Night 7 p.m. L’Anse Lakefront Concerts 2022

June 16 - Derrell Syria Project - Reggae/Caribbean/Fun

June 23 - Keweenaw Brewgrass - Bluegrass & Western Swing

June 30 - Adam Carpenter & Upper Hand - Original Frost-Bitten Country

July 7 UP Gumbo - Cajun/Blues/Rock

July 14 - Aura Jamboree Preview

July 21 Chad Borgen & The Collective - Rock&Roll/Country

July 28 - Cathy Bolton - Folk/Country/Light Pop

Aug. 4 - Lightning Ridge - Variety of classics

Aug. 11 - One Voice - Singing your favorite hits

Aug. 18 - Rolling Thunder - Traditional Country and more

Aug. 25 - Jan Arnold & Friends - Country/Blues/Folk

Sept. 1 - Black Pearl - Smooth Jazz/Rock/Country

Sept. 8 - Uncle Floyd - From the 70′s ‘til now

Sept. 15 - Uncle Pete’s All-Star BBQ Blues Band

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Viking Cruise's Octantis
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes
Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake

Latest News

Detour for normal traffic during summer construction on Ford River Bridge.
Ford River Bridge on CR 533 will close through the end of August
An Iron Mountain man is dead following a race car crash on May 27 at the Norway Speedway.
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
Free donuts to be given on National Donut Day as part of Huron/Salvation Army partnership
The Salvation Army of Marquette County having 2nd annual National Donut Day celebration
Down power line causes outages in downtown Marquette.
Downed powerline causes outages in downtown Marquette