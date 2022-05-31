Kick Cancer Kickball Tournament happening this weekend
Upper Michigan Today episode 42
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octanis cruise ship is preparing to dock in Houghton.
UMT hosts Tia and Elizabeth share a look at the ship and the surprising cost of a passenger ticket.
Also today... preparations for an upcoming kickball tournament.
Elletta Weber, an organizer of the Kick Cancer Kickball Tournament, talks about the mission of this weekend’s double-elimination fundraiser.
The TV6 and FOX UP team, called “E2 Kicker Story,” practice their skills in the parking lot.
Tia even tries a trick shot!
