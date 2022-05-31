Advertisement

Kick Cancer Kickball Tournament happening this weekend

Upper Michigan Today episode 42
Tia practices kickball ahead of the Kick Cancer Kickball Tournament.
Tia practices kickball ahead of the Kick Cancer Kickball Tournament.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octanis cruise ship is preparing to dock in Houghton.

UMT hosts Tia and Elizabeth share a look at the ship and the surprising cost of a passenger ticket.

News stories of the day on Upper Michigan Today episode 42.

Also today... preparations for an upcoming kickball tournament.

Elletta Weber, an organizer of the Kick Cancer Kickball Tournament, talks about the mission of this weekend’s double-elimination fundraiser.

Details of the upcoming Kick Cancer kickball tournament.

The TV6 and FOX UP team, called “E2 Kicker Story,” practice their skills in the parking lot.

Upper Michigan Today practices for its upcoming kickball tournament.

Tia even tries a trick shot!

Upper Michigan Today practices for its upcoming kickball tournament.

Watch Upper Michigan Today at 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday on FOX UP.

