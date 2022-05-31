Key vote expected Tuesday on former Marquette hospital redevelopment plans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans to demolish and redevelop the former Marquette General Hospital property on College Ave. could take a big step forward Tuesday evening.

The commission could approve a Brownfield Plan, which would provide tax money to cover demolition costs. The project has $44 million in eligible brownfield activity.

The NMU Foundation is working with master developer Veridea Group on plans to replace the old hospital with various types of housing. Current plans are contingent on city commission brownfield approval.

The commission meets at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Marquette City Hall. There is time for public comment.

