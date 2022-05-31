Iron Range Roll returns Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 9th Annual Iron Range Roll bike race returns Saturday.

The 16-mile race will start in Ishpeming and end at the Marquette Commons. The event is put on by the networking and professional development group Connect Marquette with a focus on community-building.

All proceeds from the Iron Range Roll will go to the YMCA.

“The race was started to give back to the community. It was a way for, then 40 Below, now Connect Marquette, to give back to the community and provide an event for the greater community as a whole,” said Daniel Croney, Iron Range Roll chair. “I think it’s done that over the past nine years.”

Over 270 participants are expected to race. Sign up for the race here until Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.