Advertisement

Iron Range Roll returns Saturday

All proceeds from the Iron Range Roll bike race will go to the YMCA.
All proceeds from the Iron Range Roll bike race will go to the YMCA.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 9th Annual Iron Range Roll bike race returns Saturday.

The 16-mile race will start in Ishpeming and end at the Marquette Commons. The event is put on by the networking and professional development group Connect Marquette with a focus on community-building.

All proceeds from the Iron Range Roll will go to the YMCA.

“The race was started to give back to the community. It was a way for, then 40 Below, now Connect Marquette, to give back to the community and provide an event for the greater community as a whole,” said Daniel Croney, Iron Range Roll chair. “I think it’s done that over the past nine years.”

Over 270 participants are expected to race. Sign up for the race here until Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
Viking Cruise's Octantis
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes
Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake

Latest News

Down power line causes outages in downtown Marquette.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to downtown Marquette
The concerts are held on Thursdays at the Lakefront Park.
L’Anse DDA announces summer concert schedule
Detour for normal traffic during summer construction on Ford River Bridge.
Ford River Bridge on CR 533 will close through the end of August
An Iron Mountain man is dead following a race car crash on May 27 at the Norway Speedway.
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway