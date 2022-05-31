Houghton County jail construction delayed

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans for a new jail in Houghton County remain at a standstill because of a number of challenges.

Multiple plans to build a new county jail in the city of Houghton have come and gone over more than two decades. The latest attempt began in early 2020 and is struggling to gain traction.

“The process is still something that is in the works,” said Vice Chairman Roy Britz of the Houghton Board of Commissioners. “We are working toward development in trying to find the proper property that will fit what the county needs today and for the future.”

In the spring of 2021, the county entered a purchase agreement with the First Apostolic Lutheran Church on Sharon Avenue. This would be used as the new jail site.

However - a year later - progress has stalled.

“Right now it’s on hold because the entity that owns it is looking at the construction of a new facility,” continued Britz. “And with the cost of everything, everything has been on hold, so we have not been able to purchase the property.”

The current county jail was constructed in 1963. It has a capacity of 28 inmates. Much of its original infrastructure, including plumbing and wiring, is still in place.

According to Captain Doug Hebner, the Houghton Jail Administrator, this creates many problems.

“If we have an issue with a shower, a sink, and/or a toilet, we are at the mercy of whether we can find the part to fix it,” said Hebner. “If it’s available, I ask the contractor to buy a few of them just because we are so old.”

Hebner says a more modern facility would be far easier to work with in similar circumstances.

“The upkeep and fixing of, let’s just say a ‘common water issue,’ would be much more manageable to deal with for our contractors,” continued Hebner.

After the church vacates the building, Houghton county voters would have to pass a millage to approve paying for any changes to make it a jail.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.