GINCC prepares for Town-wide Rummage Sale, Children’s Carnival

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Bob Hendrickson, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the group has been busy preparing for the GINCC Town-wide Rummage Sale happening June 10, 11, and 12. The registration deadline is June 7. Click here for more information.

The GINCC Children’s Carnival is on June 15. The event will feature a dunk tank at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center parking lot in Ishpeming.

Honor Credit Union is hosting a Business After Hours on June 6. This is a networking event at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

