Advertisement

GINCC prepares for Town-wide Rummage Sale, Children’s Carnival

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Bob Hendrickson, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the group has been busy preparing for the GINCC Town-wide Rummage Sale happening June 10, 11, and 12. The registration deadline is June 7. Click here for more information.

The GINCC Children’s Carnival is on June 15. The event will feature a dunk tank at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center parking lot in Ishpeming.

Honor Credit Union is hosting a Business After Hours on June 6. This is a networking event at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

Latest News

Gas prices in decline
AAA: Michigan gas prices rise over Memorial Day weekend
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Key vote expected Tuesday on former Marquette hospital redevelopment plans
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
The Heritage Room will cover Iron County history from the first inhabitants to present day...
Iron County Historical Museum opens for 2022 season