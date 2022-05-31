Advertisement

Gaylord woman, team reuniting lost pets after tornado

Gaylord woman, team reuniting lost pets after tornado
Gaylord woman, team reuniting lost pets after tornado
By Trevor Sochocki and James Paxson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The EF-3 Gaylord tornado not only displaced people, but hundreds of pets.

“It was pretty scary. And then because I’ve lived in Gaylord for 50 years, you know so many people, and it was a very scary experience,” said Susan Forcier, Gaylord resident.

Forcier is a longtime Gaylord resident. When a tornado hit her area, she started chasing it. But quickly, she changed her mind.

“It started getting so bad, I said, ‘I’m leaving.’ And the tornado must have been right behind us because actually the back of my truck lifted right up. But we were able to leave there,” Forcier said.

Years ago, she started a Facebook group called Tip of the Mitt Lost Pets, as a way for owners to reunite with their furry friends.

“We had so many calls about people and because Facebook is such a way to get it out there, what have you. We wanted to provide a group where people could actually post pictures of their lost pets,” Forcier said.

After the tornado hit, she focused on feeding people first, but the storm also displaced pets.

“And then we thought, ‘what about these animals?’ And the animal posts started to show up, show up on Tip of the Mitt Lost Pets,” Forcier said.

She hopped into action with the help of Dr. Amanda Zoerner, from Pet Well Mobile Vet, and her friends Nancy, Nicole, and Heather.

“It was sad, and -- but the joy you got when you got, ‘oh my gosh, is this phantom?’ ‘Is this checkers?’ ‘Is this baby girl?’ ‘Is this sky?’ I mean, was amazing,” Forcier said.

The team has found more than 150 animals. They received 18 kittens in the last 24 hours alone.

“Ideally, we would like to have foster homes, shelter. They’re all going to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped,” Forcier said.

The group still has plenty of live traps around Gaylord. They check them every two hours, nearly around the clock.

If you want to foster or adopt the unhoused animals, you can reach out to Amanda Zoerner at amandazoerner@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Down power line causes outages in downtown Marquette.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to downtown Marquette

Latest News

McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
City of Marquette beaches closed Wednesday
Sheriff Mark Valesano will be retiring effective Aug. 2.
Iron County Sheriff to retire this August
City of Negaunee seal.
City of Negaunee, Ishpeming Ski Club reach land agreement
Marquette City Commission meeting Tuesday to vote on approving a Brownfield spending plan for...
Marquette City Commission approves $44M Brownfield spending plan for former hospital site
Houser is 25 and a mother of two boys, Myles and Jackson, who are both happy to have their mom...
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery