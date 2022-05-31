Ford River Bridge on CR 533 will close through the end of August

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ford River Bridge on County Road 533 (I Road) will be closed for repainting and concrete work starting June 6.

The bridge work is expected to be finished at the end of August. Normal traffic will be re-routed to the detour shown above.

Oversized or overweight loads that require a permit will be rerouted to a different detour shown below.

Oversized or overweight vehicle detour for CR 533. (Delta County Road Commission)

