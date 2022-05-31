Advertisement

Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway

An Iron Mountain man is dead following a race car crash on May 27 at the Norway Speedway.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 65-year-old Iron Mountain man died after a race car hit him at the Norway Speedway on May 27 at approximately 9:13 p.m.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area. The accident is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Norway Police Department, North Alert First Responders and Integrity Care EMS.

