Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 65-year-old Iron Mountain man died after a race car hit him at the Norway Speedway on May 27 at approximately 9:13 p.m.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area. The accident is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Norway Police Department, North Alert First Responders and Integrity Care EMS.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.