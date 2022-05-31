Advertisement

Explosions heard at Nebraska chemical fire; evacuations recommended

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night, May 30, 2022, for many hours.(Marlo Lundak / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.

WOWT received a call from 911 dispatch alerting people near and around 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

Omaha Fire officials had initially advised sheltering in place but later sent an emergency alert out recommending those between 13th and 20th streets and Leavenworth to Martha streets evacuate because of “smoke and fire.”

Authorities sent an alert out around 10:30 p.m. about an evacuation site that had been set up at the Columbus Community Center.

Fire crews initially classified it as a two-alarm fire, and firefighters were able to get inside the building. But the fire was larger than they anticipated, and crews had to exit shortly thereafter, upgrading the incident to a three-alarm fire.

WOWT crews at the scene reported hearing explosions around 8:15 p.m. Explosions continued every few minutes thereafter as propane tanks and other chemical containers caught fire.

The explosions seemed to subside about a half-hour later.

Thick black smoke, visible from miles away, billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha,...
Thick black smoke, visible from miles away, billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.(PHOTO: WOWT)

As of about 9:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. The front part of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were inside when that happened, the battalion chief said.

Fire crews were expecting to fight the fire all night long, hoping that there might be rain to help extinguish the flames.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
Marquette homeowner, firefighter injured in house fire
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Hurricane Agatha, 1st of Pacific season, hits southern Mexico coast
Twenty-one people, two teachers and 19 students, died in the Robb Elementary school shooting.
Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another
Former Marquette General Hospital site
Key vote expected Tuesday on former Marquette hospital redevelopment plans
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28