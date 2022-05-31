Downed powerline causes outages in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) customers in downtown Marquette are experiencing power outages as of about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The MBLP said the outage is due to a downed powerline on Blaker Street. The cause of the downed line is unknown at this time. Crews are working to restore power.

Click here for the current outage map.

