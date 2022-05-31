Dickinson County veterans host Ukraine pasta dinner fundraiser

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Office of Veterans Affairs is hosting a Ukraine Fundraiser dinner.

For $5, you can get homemade pasta, coleslaw, a roll, a cookie, and lemonade at the Kingsford Knights of Columbus until 6 p.m. CT Tuesday.

The money raised will benefit Samaritan Purse, which will deliver the money overseas to those in need.

“It’s all about identifying the need. The community, Dickinson County, and the whole U.P., in general, are extremely generous. When you look to help someone in need, they always come forward. I am not worried about the 400 meals, I am worried about running out of food.” said Joe Stevens, Dickinson County Office of Veterans Affairs member.

Stevens says everything is homemade and the office has enough pasta for 400 meals.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.