Cool, breezy and sunny start to June in the U.P.

Northwest winds drive out warm, humid air to bring cooler, sunnier weather Wednesday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A cool frontal system passes over Upper Michigan Tuesday night, with isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Western and Central U.P., and scattered showers and few thunderstorms east. The strong southerly wind shifts from the northwest into Wednesday, completing the transition from a summer-like end to May to a cool spring start to June 2022 in Upper Michigan.

It’s an overall cool stretch the next seven days as the jet stream maintains a northwesterly flow from the Canadian Prairies down to the Great Lakes region and the U.P.

Wednesday, 1st of June: Mostly sunny, cool and drier -- wildfire risk potential especially for interior locations

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 70s (warmer interior)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with few showers starting in the afternoon

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers mainly south

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 60

