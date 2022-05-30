Warm, humid, windy Memorial Day with few showers, t’storms

A Northern Plains system approaches Upper Michigan, riding along a southwesterly jet stream that also drives warmer, humid air to the U.P. -- summertime highs and muggy conditions on a windy Monday, Memorial Day. Strong southerly winds along Lake Michigan can lead to life-threatening waves and dangerous currents along the shore.

View NWS alerts HERE.

With mostly clear skies expected late Monday and early Tuesday morning, there is a possibility to view a new meteor shower in the eastern sky -- for more information, view NASA’s blog HERE.

Temperatures cool down Wednesday as the jet stream shifts more northwesterly from the Northern Plains.

Monday, Memorial Day: Scattered clouds, unseasonably warm/humid with isolated storms and southerly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 90s (coolest in the Keweenaw Peninsula and Lake Michigan shores)

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms -- with isolated severe risk

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday, 1st of June: Partly cloudy, cool and drier

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light showers

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

>Highs: 60s

