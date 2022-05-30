Warm, humid, windy Memorial Day with few showers, t’storms
Mix of clouds and sunshine Memorial Day Monday with few showers/t’storms and strong southerly winds.
A Northern Plains system approaches Upper Michigan, riding along a southwesterly jet stream that also drives warmer, humid air to the U.P. -- summertime highs and muggy conditions on a windy Monday, Memorial Day. Strong southerly winds along Lake Michigan can lead to life-threatening waves and dangerous currents along the shore.
With mostly clear skies expected late Monday and early Tuesday morning, there is a possibility to view a new meteor shower in the eastern sky -- for more information, view NASA’s blog HERE.
Temperatures cool down Wednesday as the jet stream shifts more northwesterly from the Northern Plains.
Monday, Memorial Day: Scattered clouds, unseasonably warm/humid with isolated storms and southerly winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 90s (coolest in the Keweenaw Peninsula and Lake Michigan shores)
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms -- with isolated severe risk
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Wednesday, 1st of June: Partly cloudy, cool and drier
>Highs: 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: 60s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with light showers
>Highs: 60s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain
>Highs: 60s
