Warm, humid, windy conditions linger to Tuesday with showers, t-storm chances

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies in Upper Michigan late Monday night as a Northern Plains system slowly approaches Upper Michigan.

With mostly clear skies expected early Tuesday morning, there is a possibility to view a new meteor shower in the eastern sky -- for more information, view NASA’s blog HERE.

Ahead of the slowly progressing Northern Plains system is a southwesterly jet stream that continues to drive warm, humid air to the U.P. -- summertime highs and muggy conditions on a windy Tuesday. Strong southerly winds along Lake Michigan can lead to life-threatening waves and dangerous currents along the shore.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Temperatures cool down Wednesday as the jet stream shifts more northwesterly from the Northern Plains.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms -- with isolated severe risk

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 80s (coolest in the Keweenaw Peninsula and Lake Michigan shores)

Wednesday, 1st of June: Partly cloudy, cool and drier -- wildfire risk potential

>Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s (warmer interior)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with evening showers

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and breezy

>Highs: 70

