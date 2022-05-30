Warm, humid, windy conditions linger to Tuesday with showers, t-storm chances
Scattered showers, thunderstorms Tuesday -- few storms can produce hail, damaging gusts especially in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies in Upper Michigan late Monday night as a Northern Plains system slowly approaches Upper Michigan.
With mostly clear skies expected early Tuesday morning, there is a possibility to view a new meteor shower in the eastern sky -- for more information, view NASA’s blog HERE.
Ahead of the slowly progressing Northern Plains system is a southwesterly jet stream that continues to drive warm, humid air to the U.P. -- summertime highs and muggy conditions on a windy Tuesday. Strong southerly winds along Lake Michigan can lead to life-threatening waves and dangerous currents along the shore.
View NWS alerts HERE.
Temperatures cool down Wednesday as the jet stream shifts more northwesterly from the Northern Plains.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms -- with isolated severe risk
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 80s (coolest in the Keweenaw Peninsula and Lake Michigan shores)
Wednesday, 1st of June: Partly cloudy, cool and drier -- wildfire risk potential
>Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s (warmer interior)
Thursday: Partly cloudy with evening showers
>Highs: 60s
Friday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 60
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers
>Highs: 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain
>Highs: 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and breezy
>Highs: 70
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.