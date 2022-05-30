UP Honor Flight veterans encourage others to sign up

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WLUC) - This Memorial Day is extra special for the 77 veterans who traveled to Washington D.C. last week on the U.P. Honor Flight.

As these veterans remember their brothers and sisters who made a sacrifice for their county, they are encouraging other veterans to sign up for the trip.

“The trip was amazing to Washington D.C. Every monument was just breathtaking,” said Leon Ham, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran.

For Ham, the U.P. Honor Flight was about more than just the memorials. It was about making deeper connections with his comrades.

“You will be with them and you’ll be able to relate and say things you’ve never said to your family,” said Ham.

From 1966 to 1969, Ham traveled from Whidbey Island off the coast of Seattle, down through the Caribbean and into Europe.

“We sailed around and around in circles playing war games in the Atlantic on the way over and on the way back,” said Ham.

Ham volunteers with U.P. Honor Flight and even traveled to D.C. as a guardian in 2016. But for this Honor Flight, Ham was simply a veteran.

“I was lucky to have my daughter come from Texas and be my guardian. She really enjoyed it,” said Ham.

Ham’s daughter is an Army veteran and traveled from Texas to the U.P. so she could make the flight to Washington D.C. with her father.

From sendoff to the welcome home, veterans on board the U.P. Honor Flight Mission XVIII say the experience was like no other.

“All other Vietnam vets and Korean if there are any left should come on this trip because it’s fun. It’s a fast trip but it seems like we were here not much longer than what it was,” said Larry Kouw, a Vietnam-era Navy Seabee veteran.

With no WWII veterans on the flight, the group spent less time at the WWII Memorial than usual. But one veteran brought a picture of his father who served during WWII.

There were 75 veterans on the trip served who during the Vietnam War, making the Vietnam Veterans Memorial an impactful, bittersweet stop.

“I knew a bunch of people that had to go over there and didn’t come back that I know of,” said Dennis Swanson, a Vietnam-era Army veteran.

Not all the Vietnam-era veterans on the flight served in the Vietnam War. One veteran was sent to the Dominican Republic in the 60s to fight in the Dominican Civil War.

For Ham, a newer stop on the Honor Flight was his favorite -- the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial.

“That was amazing. All the single-story buildings and the waterfalls,” said Ham.

After almost three years, the U.P. Honor Flight Mission XVIII has finally come to a close. To help make up for those lost years, there are already two more missions planned in September.

To learn more about the Honor Flight or to signup as a veteran or guardian, click here.

