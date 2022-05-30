Advertisement

Summerlike Memorial Day with gusty winds

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Southerly winds become gusty this afternoon with gusts around 30mph. This will lead to large waves, strong rip currents, and dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan. Otherwise, areas inland will be toasty and humid with highs climbing to the upper 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible in the west. Then, a cold front will move across the area tomorrow. This will likely triggering some scattered thunderstorms in the Central and Eastern U.P. Once it clears cooler air sets in for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy early on becoming partly cloudy later. Otherwise, isolated thunderstorms west

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms in the central and east

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

