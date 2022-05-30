Advertisement

Social Justice For Us raising funds for upcoming Juneteenth celebration

SJFU Car Wash
SJFU Car Wash(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The group Social Justice For Us (SJFU) held a fundraising car wash Monday afternoon in Marquette. The group washed cars from 12 - 6 p.m.

A $5 donation was the suggested cost for the car wash. They’re raising funds for their upcoming Juneteenth celebration being held at Lower Harbor Park.

“Social Justice For Us is hosting a $5 encouraged donation-based fundraiser just so we can fundraise for our Juneteenth event, we would like to continue that passion, that demonstration, and also continue the education about Juneteenth by doing it here in our community in Marquette,” said Freddy Sims, Executive Director of SJFU.

The Juneteenth celebration is being held on June 19 in Marquette from 12 - 5 p.m. and it is free to the public.

