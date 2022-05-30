Advertisement

Remembering fallen soldiers at Rapid River Cemetery

A memorial and flag poles at the entrance of Rapid River Cemetery
A memorial and flag poles at the entrance of Rapid River Cemetery(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rapid River community gathered to remember fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.

American Legion Post 301 traveled to five campgrounds around Delta County, ending at the Rapid River Cemetery.

There was a bugler playing taps, a 21-gun salute and an acapella group.

The chaplain encouraged attendees to use their freedoms for good, saying we are the ones our fallen soldiers fought for.

“Some of our comrades gave their lives for that, one of which happened to be my best friend, which is why I enlisted when I did to serve. I know that he felt like we live in a land that was worth fighting for and so do I. So, we love to honor those who were willing to sacrifice for us,” said Bill Rafuse, American Legion Post 301 Chaplain.

When the ceremony concluded, many went to watch the parade come through Rapid River.

