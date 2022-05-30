‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating accident

MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX) - An Ohio family is in mourning after a holiday vacation to Michigan ended in tragedy.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was called to Devil’s Lake in Manitou Beach, Michigan for a possible drowning.

LCSO deputies said two families from Sylvania, Ohio, rented a cottage on Devil’s Lake for the Memorial Day weekend. The families were out tubing with their children Sunday. A 39-year-old man was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when they fell off the tube.

Read: Former Red Wing may lose care after Michigan insurance change

“The male victim went under the water and never came back to the surface,” LCSO deputies said in a release. “The child who was in the water is fine and has no medical issues.”

The children were wearing life vests, but the 39-year-old was not. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

Responding agencies included the Addison Fire Department, Michigan DNR and the LCSO Marine Patrol. They were not able to locate the victim, so the LCSO Dive Team was called in along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. To furhter help with the search, a sonar unit was brought in by the Liberty Township Fire Department.

Even with their combined efforts, the victim has not yet been located.

“Efforts to locate the victim will be suspended overnight and resume first thing Monday Morning for the safety of the divers and other emergency personnel,” LCSO deputies said. “The Michigan State Police Dive Team has been requested to assist in the search efforts and will be on scene Monday morning.”

The Sheriff’s Office Victim Services unit has been on the scene with the family throughout the day.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan DNR, Jackson County Dive Team, Addison Fire Department, Somerset Fire Department and the Liberty Twp Fire Department, who brought out their sonar unit.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.