Negaunee seeks members for Historic District Study Committee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee is starting a Historic District Study Committee, and it’s seeking volunteers.

The goal of the committee would be to see if the city of Negaunee can develop a local historic district.

If a historic district is created within the city of Negaunee, the city would also qualify for grants for the preservation of these spaces. There would also be additional standards for businesses and homes within the district.

“It’ll preserve these buildings from being turned into something different down the road. It’ll make sure that we’re preserving those historic characteristics and architectural elements of buildings. It’ll make sure we preserve that character of Negaunee overall,” Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said.

The city of Negaunee is seeking individuals who have a desire to see the historic elements of the city survive to serve on the committee. No formal training or certification is required to apply.

Residents interested in serving on the newly formed Historic District Study Committee can apply by filling out an application and emailing it to cmsecretary@cityofnegaunee.com or dropping it off at city hall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.