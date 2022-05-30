More than 130 American flags fly at Quinnesec Cemetery for Memorial Day

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday as we honor the fallen, an annual Dickinson County cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony brought the community together.

More than 130 American flags line the route to the Quinnesec Cemetery Veteran’s Memorial. Each flag represents a member of Kingsford American Legion Post 363 that has died.

Community members gathered to show respect for those who earned their spot among those flags and many more.

“It’s to honor the ones before us. That is what Memorial Day is, and we try and honor them the best that we can,” said Lewis Adams, American Legion Post 363 Commander.

During this year’s Memorial Day program, Post 363 added another name to one of the flags that wave high around the veteran’s memorial, for fellow post member Roger Weinert who died before this year’s celebration.

“We will have his name on this plaque that’s behind us, and one of the flags will be numbered and we will fly it in honor of him,” Adams said. “That’s what all these flags are from, past members of our post.”

Adams said there were once over 200 members in Post 363, but now, only 36 members remain.

Keynote speaker, Dylan Bolander said Memorial Day is meant to reflect on the many things we have now because of veterans like Weinart and the many before him.

“Reflecting on it gives me perspective and an appreciation for what we have as a nation. I truly appreciate everything. What it also does is put any personal problems I have into perspective,” Bolander said.

Bolander is a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant (MSgt.) from Quinnesec who served for 20 years. During his time at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, he was a videographer for mortuary affairs. He filmed the arrival ceremony for soldiers who died in service.

“It was the most profound mission I ever had in my 20 years in the Air Force,” Bolander explained. “What I did with my teammates with sending that DVD home with that service member being laid to rest, was that we would give that DVD to the Gold Star family to help them with closure.”

Bolander said the freedoms we enjoy now did not come free, and on this holiday, we remember that.

