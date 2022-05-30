Advertisement

Michigan baseball wins Big Ten, heads to NCAA tournament

It’s also Michigan’s 13th Big Ten title this year.
From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston...
From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston celebrate after pitcher Jacob Denner (not shown) struck out Rutgers with the bases loaded to close the sixth inning of the NCAA college Big Ten baseball championship game Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Charles Schwalb Field in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines managed to make it all the way to the Big Ten Tournament finals as the 5th seed.

They beat Illinois, Maryland, and Iowa – the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th seeded teams, last week, before facing off against Rutgers Sunday night. The game against Illinois didn’t wrap up until after 3 a.m. EST.

More: Michigan baseball takes down Illinois -- at 3 a.m.

It was a tough battle, but Michigan was able to take home the win, beating Rutgers 10-4. The tournament title is Michigan’s 10th in program history and first since 2015. It’s also Michigan’s 13th Big Ten title this year.

The win not only gives them the Big Ten Tournament win but also sets them on course to play in the NCAA tournament. The selection show for the NCAA tournament is Monday at noon.

Next: Former Red Wing may lose care after Michigan insurance change

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
Marquette homeowner, firefighter injured in house fire
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
Over 100 motorcyclists drove 100 miles as a way to salute all of the veterans who have served...
18th annual Veteran’s Tribute Ride in Iron Mountain

Latest News

At least 235 seventh graderswent to Bay Cliff Health Camp last week for the school's annual...
Bothwell Middle School’s Science Camp returns to Big Bay
The 18th Annual Veterans Tribute Ride in Iron Mountain celebrates Memorial Day weekend.
18th Annual Veterans Tribute Ride in Iron Mountain
The Back 9 Enduro Race took place at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge and Overflow trail on top of...
Endurance timed bike race tests participants skill
TV6 Weather on Demand - Sunday, 05/29/2022
‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating accident