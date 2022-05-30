Advertisement

Memorial Day observance held at Calumet’s Lakeview Cemetery

Over 200 attended the ceremony to remember those who served our country
By Matt Price
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, hundreds gathered in Houghton County to pay tribute to all service members no longer with us.

An observance was held this Memorial Day at Lakeview Cemetery in Calumet. It was led by members of American Legion Post 61. The cemetery is where about 4,000 service members from the Calumet, Laurium and Keweenaw areas are buried.

Veterans and ROTC members were present, with the event featuring the raising of the American flag and a gun salute.

“It’s important, I think, to consider the sacrifices that so many have made to allow us to have the privileges and comforts of being a citizen of this great country,” said retired U.S. Army Colonel Dylan Carlson.

The CLK Schools band played the national anthem, and flags were left at sites of past service members.

