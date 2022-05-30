Advertisement

Marquette Arts and Culture Center accepting submissions to be displayed in City Hall

The event's theme for this year is Water, which is part of Marquette's Cultural Trail initiative
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette Arts and Culture Center is looking for submissions to be displayed in City Hall. The exhibit is a kickoff to Art Week in Marquette.

The theme is, “What does water mean to you?” Artists of all ages and work with all mediums can be submitted but the artwork must be inspired by water.

“The City Hall Summer exhibit will always be influenced by Art Week - so this year’s theme is centered around our centerpiece which is Lake Superior and how do we protect our water and celebrate our water. It really does seem fitting that the summer exhibit is all about water,” said Tiina Morin, Marquette Arts and Culture Center Manager.

The submissions must be dropped off at the City Arts and Culture Center by June 15. The Ore Dock Brewing Company is also doing a community art exhibit with the theme, “What water wants to be.” Artwork must be inspired by watershed protection and conservation.

