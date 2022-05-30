Advertisement

Keweenaw County Honor Roll rededication ceremony in Ahmeek

Over 50 people, including the CLK Schools band, honor all service members who served our country
Over 50 people, including the CLK Schools band, paid respect to the many service members who...
Over 50 people, including the CLK Schools band, paid respect to the many service members who are no longer with us(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - Communities across the U.P. celebrated and honored the veterans who are gone now, but not forgotten.

On Monday morning in Ahmeek, over 50 people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park along US-41 for an Honor Roll rededication ceremony. The national anthem rang out from the CLK Schools band, drawing attention to the front, where keynote speakers reflected on the sacrifice made by those who served.

Keweenaw County Veterans Service Officer Josh Rheault says it was important for all veterans to be remembered.

“When you serve your country and give up so much for the long term, it’s nice to know that somebody’s going to remember you when you pass,” said Rheault. “That you’ll live on in memory of all the veterans that go after you.”

Among the attendees was Joseph Enrietti, one of only a handful of World War II veterans left today. He served as a B-24 tail gunner and remembers coming home when the war ended.

“When war ended in Europe, our orders came out to take our plane home to the United States, take our ground crew with us, and if anybody else could fit in there, we took them home with us,” said Enrietti.

However, Enrietti also remembers the many who did not make it home and their loved ones.

“Most of us got out of high school and immediately went into service. Some of the mothers and dads never saw their kids come home. They’re true ones to be honored,” Enrietti said.

Enrietti hopes to be back at the Honor Roll ceremony next year. For now, everyone who showed up are forever grateful for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

If you are a veteran who is struggling and are suffering from depression, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press one.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
Marquette homeowner, firefighter injured in house fire
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

Latest News

Veterans on the U.P. Honor Flight Mission XVIII.
UP Honor Flight veterans encourage others to sign up
The event's theme for this year is Water, which is part of Marquette's Cultural Trail initiative
Marquette Office of Arts and Culture accepting submissions to be displayed in City Hall
Spectators stand for the pledge of allegiance
More than 130 American flags fly at Quinnesec Cemetery for Memorial Day
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival