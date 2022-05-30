Keweenaw County Honor Roll rededication ceremony in Ahmeek

AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - Communities across the U.P. celebrated and honored the veterans who are gone now, but not forgotten.

On Monday morning in Ahmeek, over 50 people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park along US-41 for an Honor Roll rededication ceremony. The national anthem rang out from the CLK Schools band, drawing attention to the front, where keynote speakers reflected on the sacrifice made by those who served.

Keweenaw County Veterans Service Officer Josh Rheault says it was important for all veterans to be remembered.

“When you serve your country and give up so much for the long term, it’s nice to know that somebody’s going to remember you when you pass,” said Rheault. “That you’ll live on in memory of all the veterans that go after you.”

Among the attendees was Joseph Enrietti, one of only a handful of World War II veterans left today. He served as a B-24 tail gunner and remembers coming home when the war ended.

“When war ended in Europe, our orders came out to take our plane home to the United States, take our ground crew with us, and if anybody else could fit in there, we took them home with us,” said Enrietti.

However, Enrietti also remembers the many who did not make it home and their loved ones.

“Most of us got out of high school and immediately went into service. Some of the mothers and dads never saw their kids come home. They’re true ones to be honored,” Enrietti said.

Enrietti hopes to be back at the Honor Roll ceremony next year. For now, everyone who showed up are forever grateful for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

