Iron County Historical Museum opens for 2022 season

CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Historical Museum opened its doors for the season this weekend. The museum features 25 buildings on more than 11 acres of land with over 100 unique exhibits.

Patrons can expect a few new additions to this summer’s rundown. A $10,000 Michigan Hope grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities will allow the museum to host a series of “History Happy Hours.”

Two new exhibits are in the works too.

“We are working on a brand-new rock and mineral exhibit. It will feature a chunk of the only meteorite in the U.P. that was found in Iron River,” said Erika Sauter, Iron County Historical Museum director. “We are also working on our brand-new heritage hall. We received a donation last year to be able to do that.”

The exhibits have a target completion date of Labor Day. The first “History Happy Hour” event will be on June 17 and will discuss murders in the U.P. Admission is free.

