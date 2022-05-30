Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton and law enforcement are planning for the Viking Octantis cruise ship’s arrival this Wednesday.

Preparations include the safe receiving of 370 passengers into the town, which the Houghton Police Department has been working together with the Coast Guard to prepare for assistance.

“The Coast Guard wants us to have a facility security plan, and a facility to accept passengers or cargo,” said Houghton Police Chief John Donnelly.

Crews will set up a receiving facility in Bridgeview Park. From there, tourists and their belongings will be checked before being allowed to enter the town.

This is normally a job for port security, but the Houghton police are handling that role.

“Houghton being a small area, we do not receive many ships,” Donnelly said. “So, our police department just adopted it as a project to do.”

The safety plan will be refined over time as more ships visit the area.

“Once we get a plan set up, we can receive whatever ships we want, depending on size, into this area,” added Donnelly.

While the police are checking the passengers, the Coast Guard asks the community to give them space in order to complete their job.

“Make sure you’re listening to the police around the area,” said Coast Guard Marine Safety Technician Jeremy Davis. “Follow any kind of the restrictive area signs, and just make sure you’re not interfering with the passengers screening and let those guys do their thing.”

The cruise ship will be departing a few hours after its arrival and will head for its next destination in Sault Ste. Marie.

