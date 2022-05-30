Advertisement

Delta County campgrounds to upgrade campsites this summer

Rustic campsites will have access to water and electricity.
Trailers at Pioneer Trail Park in Delta County.
Trailers at Pioneer Trail Park in Delta County.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff for the U.P.’s camping season and this year was no different. Campgrounds were filled with tourists and locals.

Noah Adams is an eight-year-old from Escanaba. He went camping this weekend with his family and says he loves being outside.

“I take bike rides and play catch, stuff like that. That’s the funnest thing for me,” said Adams.

The Adams family was just one of several at Pioneer Trail Park this weekend. Rory Mattson, CEO of the Delta Conservation District, says this year is already off to a good start.

“Both Fuller Park and Pioneer have been solidly booked for a week now. They usually wait till the last minute because they can look at The Weather Channel and see how the weather is going to be,” said Mattson.

Even though gas prices are higher right now, camps are hopeful for another good camping season.

“Maybe the locals will camp locally a little bit harder, but I still think that the way the economy is going right now, there is a slowdown, but I believe people are going to still travel,” said Mattson.

Right now, Fuller Park and Pioneer Trail Park are working to add more campsites, new cabins and upgrade the rustic campsites to include water and electricity.

“And try to provide what the normal camping experience is looking for. The tent days are going by the waysides,” said Mattson.

Within the next two years, there will be a third campground in Delta County at the Rapid River Falls. It will connect to a trail that takes you all the way to Marquette.

“It’s one of the few places you can take off, cross US-41 legally between Rapid River, all the way to Marquette,” said Mattson.

The additional space will give tourists and locals more opportunities to get outside. For people like Noah Adams, it means more space to run around.

“I like it when I hit the ball and stuff like that,” said Adams.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
Marquette homeowner, firefighter injured in house fire
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

Latest News

The event's theme for this year is Water, which is part of Marquette's Cultural Trail initiative
Marquette Office of Arts and Culture accepting submissions work art to be displayed in City Hall
Spectators stand for the pledge of allegiance
More than 130 American flags fly at Quinnesec Cemetery for Memorial Day
Over 50 people, including the CLK Schools band, paid respect to the many service members who...
Keweenaw County Honor Roll rededication ceremony in Ahmeek
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
Memorial Day service in Negaunee
American Legion, VFW mark Memorial Day with services in Marquette, Negaunee