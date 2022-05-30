Delta County campgrounds to upgrade campsites this summer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff for the U.P.’s camping season and this year was no different. Campgrounds were filled with tourists and locals.

Noah Adams is an eight-year-old from Escanaba. He went camping this weekend with his family and says he loves being outside.

“I take bike rides and play catch, stuff like that. That’s the funnest thing for me,” said Adams.

The Adams family was just one of several at Pioneer Trail Park this weekend. Rory Mattson, CEO of the Delta Conservation District, says this year is already off to a good start.

“Both Fuller Park and Pioneer have been solidly booked for a week now. They usually wait till the last minute because they can look at The Weather Channel and see how the weather is going to be,” said Mattson.

Even though gas prices are higher right now, camps are hopeful for another good camping season.

“Maybe the locals will camp locally a little bit harder, but I still think that the way the economy is going right now, there is a slowdown, but I believe people are going to still travel,” said Mattson.

Right now, Fuller Park and Pioneer Trail Park are working to add more campsites, new cabins and upgrade the rustic campsites to include water and electricity.

“And try to provide what the normal camping experience is looking for. The tent days are going by the waysides,” said Mattson.

Within the next two years, there will be a third campground in Delta County at the Rapid River Falls. It will connect to a trail that takes you all the way to Marquette.

“It’s one of the few places you can take off, cross US-41 legally between Rapid River, all the way to Marquette,” said Mattson.

The additional space will give tourists and locals more opportunities to get outside. For people like Noah Adams, it means more space to run around.

“I like it when I hit the ball and stuff like that,” said Adams.

