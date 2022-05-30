Advertisement

Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school

A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school. (Source: WCVB)
By Peter Eliopoulos
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) – A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school.

For the past week, Stephen Mandile has been standing in front of Whitin Middle School holding a homemade sign that reads, “Choose kindness always.”

Although the sign is simple, Mandile’s mission is not.

“That feeling of, you know, the world’s kind of beating you down and you’re looking for a little ray of hope, that’s all we’re trying to do,” Mandile said.

He’s now known to students as “the kindness guy” and has even brought teachers to tears.

Mandile’s daughter Jessica said bullying has recently gotten out of hand at the school, and her dad’s positive messages nearly bring her to tears.

Fellow parents are also feeling the love.

“[The students] have a hard day sometimes. So, if they see something positive, it’s good for them,” parent Renee Smith said.

Mandile said he has talked to the school’s principal about other ways to help, and he now has plans to read to students as well.

“We believe, you know, being kind, you can never make a mistake doing that, it’s always the right choice,” Mandile said.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
Marquette homeowner, firefighter injured in house fire
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
Over 100 motorcyclists drove 100 miles as a way to salute all of the veterans who have served...
18th annual Veteran’s Tribute Ride in Iron Mountain

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
LIVE: Biden honors fallen soldiers at Arlington
At least 235 seventh graderswent to Bay Cliff Health Camp last week for the school's annual...
Bothwell Middle School’s Science Camp returns to Big Bay
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school
The 18th Annual Veterans Tribute Ride in Iron Mountain celebrates Memorial Day weekend.
18th Annual Veterans Tribute Ride in Iron Mountain