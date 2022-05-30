American Legion, VFW mark Memorial Day with services in Marquette, Negaunee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s American Legion Post 44 held its Memorial Day service at Holy Cross Cemetery Monday morning. Military personnel, veterans, boy scouts, families and community members came together to honor those who lost their lives fighting for America.

The Holy Cross service included a three-volley gun salute, the playing of taps, and the national anthem.

“It’s about the men and women that lost their lives, it’s one of those days that we do not want to forget and in a lot of households they’re remembered every day because they’re the ones who lost a loved one, they have that empty chair so it’s an often drastic reminder that war is tough,” said Tom Ranta from American Legion Post 44.

There was also a service at Park Cemetery off 7th Street in Marquette before the one at Holy Cross.

The VFW Post 3165 hosted its Memorial Day services a little later in Negaunee. VFW members delivered remarks about the history and purpose of Memorial Day.

The Negaunee City Band also played several songs. VFW members say services like these are important so the public doesn’t forget what Memorial Day is really about.

“While many people are out enjoying their day, enjoying the first day of summer, an opportunity to get together with family and friends and barbecue, what we focus on here today is what Memorial Day truly means, we’re here today to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” said Jason Wallner from VFW Post 3165.

The public was invited to the VFW Post for an open house and light lunch following the service.

