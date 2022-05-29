New owner of Keweenaw Adventure Co. excited to bring people to UP beauty

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - A new face will greet you at Keweenaw Adventure Company as the business comes under new ownership.

Raymond Landsberg originally from Lower Michigan is excited to own a business in the place he fell in love with.

Landsberg says the business will continue to bring tourists to landmarks across the Keweenaw just as it has for the last 25 years.

The new owner says he’ll also bring the business to a new level.

“It just feels great, you see the people coming up here. Remembering my excitement, the first time I came here, having people come in and have that same excitement. It’s really exciting with our opening weekend and everything coming together,” Landsberg said.

The Keweenaw Adventure Company offers sea kayaking, mountain biking, group tours and all of the small things you may need to get started on your own adventure.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.