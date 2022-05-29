Humid & warm trend

A small cluster of showers and thundershowers will move across the western and central U.P. tonight through tomorrow morning. The unsettled and humid weather is due to the jetstream pattern as a ridge builds over us a southerly flow is bringing in moisture to the Great Lakes. At the surface levels an area of low pressure is in the Northern Plains and the warm front will move in to the are tomorrow into Monday bringing unseasonably warm air. Since we are on the periphery of this setup chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday. A cold front will then bring cooler air on Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Sunday: Morning showers in the north otherwise isolated thundershower are possible during the day

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° west, 70s inland, around 60° along the shorelines

Memorial Day: Chance for thundershowers in the west. Otherwise, hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Around 60°

