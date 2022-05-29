Advertisement

Humid & warm trend

humid
humid(wluc)
By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A small cluster of showers and thundershowers will move across the western and central U.P. tonight through tomorrow morning. The unsettled and humid weather is due to the jetstream pattern as a ridge builds over us a southerly flow is bringing in moisture to the Great Lakes. At the surface levels an area of low pressure is in the Northern Plains and the warm front will move in to the are tomorrow into Monday bringing unseasonably warm air. Since we are on the periphery of this setup chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday. A cold front will then bring cooler air on Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Sunday: Morning showers in the north otherwise isolated thundershower are possible during the day

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80° west, 70s inland, around 60° along the shorelines

Memorial Day: Chance for thundershowers in the west. Otherwise, hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Around 60°

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Menominee County car crash
CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort

Latest News

Gradual warmup this holiday weekend with rain, thunderstorm chances.
Summer-like warmth, humidity heading into Memorial Day
humid
A warmer unsettled pattern through the holiday
Lingering showers, drizzle and fog through Friday morning then gradually clearing in the...
Foggy, drizzly then clearing ahead of Memorial Day weekend
RAIN
A wet and cool day as system moves through