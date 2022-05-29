Advertisement

Endurance timed bike race tests participants skill

Lianna Miller takes to the course after helping out as a volunteer during this years Enduro 9...
Lianna Miller takes to the course after helping out as a volunteer during this years Enduro 9 Race.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KEWEENAW, Mich. (WLUC) - Taking to the trails of copper harbor, enthusiasts competed on the third and final day of the Ride the Keweenaw events. The Back 9 Enduro Race took place at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge and Overflow trail on top of Brockway Mountain.

Lianna Miller, a volunteer for the event, says while the competition is fierce, the racers encourage each other along the way.

“It’s super supportive, this kind of race is pretty relaxed, and people are of course serious when they are on course. But when they are not on the course, they are cheering for each other, it’s a good time,” Miller said.

Back 9 Enduro President Adam Yeoman says he is pleased with the turnout despite the long winter.

“We’re racing downhill for most of them, especially this last stage for the day overflow is our downhill trail. It’s super fun the whole way, lots of high-speed stuff big corners, some jumps, so it’s a really nice way to finish the race,” Yeoman said.

The race is timed in three downhill portions and added up to calculate a final score.

“It’s always a tough race really early in the season, especially with such a late snowpack it can always go this way or the other way, but we’re really happy with the turnout this year,” Yeoman said.

Miller says that volunteering for the race is rewarding because not only are the trails high quality, but she also likes being able to help other racers.

“The quality of the trails out here is amazing, we have world-class trails. I love any opportunity I get to ride this and it’s especially cool to be volunteering and I also get to ride my bike,” Miller said.

