Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Colorado after mom, 2 small kids taken by force

Police are looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo.
Police are looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Colorado for two small children after police say they and their mother were taken by force.

Police are looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska Tafoya, 24.

Police say the children's mother, Francheska Tafoya, was also taken by force.
Police say the children's mother, Francheska Tafoya, was also taken by force.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Naveana and her brother Ramon both have black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the three were taken by Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez, 28. They were last seen in the area of East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. local time.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 black Chevy Suburban with temporary Colorado license plate 4111262. They may be in the Fort Collins or Loveland area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.
The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Menominee County car crash
CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort

Latest News

A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO,...
‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
Student helps save choking teacher