Advertisement

Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain. according to reports.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Menominee County car crash
CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort

Latest News

Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
Plant swap
Gwinn Seed Library hosts plant swap
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’
Voter signs petition
Promote the Vote collects signatures at farmers market
Four veterans carry flags
Marquette County Veterans march for Memorial Day