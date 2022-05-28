Advertisement

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes

Towners
Towners(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn pastry shop closed its doors for the last time Saturday.

Towners Pastry and Chocolate closed both its Gwinn and Marquette locations today. The owners, Jake and Katie Bonzer, are moving to Florida so Katie can be a chocolatier at Disney World.

Employees said community members showed up in droves to get one last taste of Towners.

“It was really nice. Everybody came and supported us. We had a line out the door. We sold out of most of our pastries by 9 or 9:30 a.m. It was a busy day for all of us,” said Jamison Bell, Towners sous chef.

Towners opened in 2018. The Bonzers have not decided if they will open a new store in Florida.

