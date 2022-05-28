Promote the Vote collects signatures at farmers market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A voting rights reform campaign looks to make voting more accessible and more secure this election season.

The group Voters Not Politicians (VNP) announced its first signature campaign for the Promote the Vote 2022 Ballot Initiative. VNP is a nonpartisan coalition that, according to its website, aims to strengthen democracy.

The Promote the Vote Ballot Initiative’s goal is to make voting more accessible and more secure. The initiative calls for more drop boxes, online absentee ballot tracking, verifying the identities of voters prior to counting their vote, and more.

“It’s just common sense. We want to make certain that everybody knows what’s expected of them when they go to the polls or go to request an absentee ballot,” said Ruth Ziel, Voters Not Politicians Volunteer.

