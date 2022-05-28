Marquette homeowner, firefighter injured in house fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeowner and a firefighter were treated for minor injuries after a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Marquette City Fire Department, crews were called to 2005 Neidhart St. at 12:25 a.m. and found heavy fire in the kitchen area. The fire was contained to the kitchen. Crews cleared the scene just before 3:00 a.m.

One Marquette City Firefighter received a minor puncture wound.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

No names or cause of the fire were released. The estimated cost of damage is unknown.

The Marquette Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, Marquette City Police Department, Semco and Marquette Board of Light and Power assisted at the scene.

