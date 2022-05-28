Marquette County Veterans march for Memorial Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Veterans honored four fallen comrades this weekend.

UP Veterans and their families walked from Lower Harbor to Presque Isle and back. They carried four American flags with the names of four UP Veterans who passed away during their service.

Marquette County Veterans is a grassroots effort to build comradery amongst the veterans of Marquette county. It started on Facebook and organizers hope to continue its efforts in the future.

“We’re trying to make sure that veterans are not isolated or forgotten about in the community. We want to bring them into the fold. We want to build that comradery, that support, and just try to get more events like this together. I think that would be very helpful,” said Scott Slattery, Retired Marine.

Veterans in Marquette County are encouraged to join the Facebook group.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.