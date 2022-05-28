Advertisement

Marquette County Veterans march for Memorial Day

Four veterans carry flags
Four veterans carry flags(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Veterans honored four fallen comrades this weekend.

UP Veterans and their families walked from Lower Harbor to Presque Isle and back. They carried four American flags with the names of four UP Veterans who passed away during their service.

Marquette County Veterans is a grassroots effort to build comradery amongst the veterans of Marquette county. It started on Facebook and organizers hope to continue its efforts in the future.

“We’re trying to make sure that veterans are not isolated or forgotten about in the community. We want to bring them into the fold. We want to build that comradery, that support, and just try to get more events like this together. I think that would be very helpful,” said Scott Slattery, Retired Marine.

Veterans in Marquette County are encouraged to join the Facebook group.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Menominee County car crash
CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort

Latest News

Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
Plant swap
Gwinn Seed Library hosts plant swap
Voter signs petition
Promote the Vote collects signatures at farmers market
Marquette homeowner, firefighter injured in house fire