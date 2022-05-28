Advertisement

Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the Cashword scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By WJHG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, a Florida resident became the state’s latest millionaire.

James Whittington was awarded the $5 million top prize earlier this week from the Cashword scratch-off game. Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a market in Port St. Joe.

WJHG reports Whittington chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment that came out to be $3.9 million.

Lottery officials did not immediately share what Whittington planned to do with his winnings.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games make up about 75% of ticket sales and generate more than $1.3 billion for the state.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Highland Copper to begin mine construction project in Northern Gogebic Co.
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to purchase Big Snow Resort
There are five sets of twins and one set of triplets graduating on Friday.
Graduation genetics: 13 twins, triplets graduate from Houghton High School
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead in Menominee County car crash
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
GOP Candidates in Marquette
GOP Gubernatorial Values Forum gives candidates chance to share
Quinonez, 29, of Sacramento, is also prohibited from flying for three years while she is on...
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited