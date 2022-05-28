Iron Mountain volunteers participate in 10th annual Work Bee

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a group of community volunteers helped make the downtown Iron Mountain area bloom.

It was the 10th annual Work Bee, where volunteers and the Downtown Development Authority placed hanging baskets, petunias and other plants all around the area. Some flowers were planted outside the local police and fire departments as well as the post office.

All of the helpers, including DDA Program Director Mindy Meyers, want to get everything planted before Brew Fest on June 11.

“The visual effect that a town has is very important,” said Meyers. “When the people are driving through, or the people that live here, they want to be proud of where they come from, and we want people to want to come back.”

The DDA’s goal is to raise $12,000 a year. So far, they have raised around half of that. The rest of the fundraising will go towards fertilizing flowers and next year’s planting. To donate, visit the IM Downtown Beautification Fundraiser gofundme or the Downtown Iron Mountain Facebook page.

