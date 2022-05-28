Gwinn Seed Library hosts plant swap

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Garden enthusiasts in Gwinn gathered to share plants with each other.

The Gwinn Seed Library hosted a plant swap Saturday. Participants met at the Peter Nordeen Park pavilion with extra plants to trade with others. Among the plants exchanged included fruits, veggies, and flowers.

The swap was an opportunity for plant enthusiasts to branch out of their comfort zones and experiment with new plants.

“The whole idea of a plant swap is to introduce people to different species of plants of all varieties. As an example, we had a woman bring in hops. I’ve never seen hops at a plant swap before, so that was very exciting to see hops represented here,” said Steve Finley, Gwinn Seed Library Creator.

The Gwinn Seed Library hopes to make the plant swap an annual event. Its next event will be a workshop at the Forsyth Clubhouse on June 2 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.